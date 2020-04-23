Trans-Atlantic Scorecard – April 2020

We track Trump’s phone calls with the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, whether they have spoken or not, as well as other calls with European leaders of which we are aware. The White House stopped releasing readouts of the president’s calls with foreign leaders in July 2018. If we’ve missed a conversation, please give us a ring . Sources: bundeskanzlerin.de, diplomatie.gouv.fr, gov.uk, en.kremlin.ru, press reports.

Between January 1 and March 31, 2020, President Trump spoke on the phone with Turkish President Erdoğan six times (January 2, January 15, January 27, February 15, February 28, March 31), French President Macron six times (January 5, January 20, March 4, March 13, March 19, March 26), U.K. Prime Minister Johnson five times (January 24, January 28, February 20, March 14, March 27), German Chancellor Merkel three times (January 7, January 12, March 27), Italian Prime Minister Conte once (March 30), Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis once (March 2), Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán once (February 17), and Russian President Putin once (March 30). He did not speak with European Commission President von der Leyen or European Council President Michel in that time frame.

COVID-19 and the Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, rapidly falling demand for oil triggered a snap meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on March 5. To prevent a collapse in prices due to over-supply, OPEC members agreed to further cut oil production by 1 million barrels per day until June 2020 and called on non-OPEC members, like Russia, to cut 500,000 barrels per day. When Russia refused to adhere to the cuts, Saudi Arabia responded by slashing its export prices to outbid Russian oil and issued plans to increase its production from less than 10 million barrels per day to 12.3 million. Russia, in turn, responded with a production increase of 300,000 barrels per day from a February 2020 output of 11.3 million barrels per day, contributing to a sharp collapse in oil prices.

Yet what makes the current crisis truly exceptional is that it coincides with an unprecedented collapse in global demand for oil. During the first quarter of 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) conservatively estimated a roughly 9% decrease in global demand for liquid fuel and a decrease of 5.6 million barrels per day compared to the same period in 2019. Predictions focusing on March and April show an even more dire situation. IHS Markit, a research and analysis firm focused on global markets, has predicted that demand for oil in April 2020 will be 20 million barrels per day lower than April 2019 and that the second quarter of 2020 overall will see demand for oil be 16.4 million barrels per day less than the same period in 2019. Physical global storage limitations of 1.2 billion barrels may then force a production cut of 10 million barrels per day over the next quarter, according to IHS Markit. In sharp contrast, during the 2014-2016 period, the previous oil crisis, which led to the first production cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC members since 2001, no quarter saw a change in demand larger than 5%, and demand actually increased slightly across the period.

The sheer speed of the current collapse of global oil prices stemming from the cratering of global demand for oil and from the price war also dwarfs the 2014-2016 oil crisis. Between March 6 and March 13, 2020, Brent crude prices dropped 32%, from roughly $50 per barrel to $34. By March 27, 2020, they dropped another 30% to less than $24 per barrel. Viewed on a quarterly level, from the beginning of January to the end of March 2020, oil prices dropped nearly 78%, from just above $67 per barrel on January 2 to nearly $15 per barrel on March 31. By comparison, between June 2014 and December 2016, when the previous OPEC+ production cuts deal was concluded, no quarter saw a price drop greater than 30%.

While OPEC and Russia have reached a deal to institute the largest production cuts in history, the combination of low demand for oil due to COVID-19 and staggeringly low oil prices are projected to extend the economic pain. By mid March 2020, global investment by oil and natural gas companies had already fallen by $31 billion. Weaker states with high oil production costs that depend on oil rents, like Algeria and Venezuela, could face even greater political instability. The economic danger for U.S. states where fracking is prevalent, like Pennsylvania or Texas, home to Midland, the U.S. metropolitan area most threatened economically by COVID-19, is also considerable and could play a potential role in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, depending on the length and severity of the crisis.

At the time of writing (April 21, 2020), following U.S. oil prices for May contracts entering negative territory for the first time in history, Brent crude prices have dropped to below $20 per barrel. Undeniably, the dramatic COVID-19 induced slump in demand combined with the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia have ushered global energy markets – and thus geopolitics – into uncharted territory.