The Brookings India Electricity and Carbon Tracker is a near-real-time tracker that shows electricity generated by source (e.g. Renewable, Thermal) at a national level. It also shows total electricity-based CO2 emissions every five minutes and CO2 emissions per kWh. Additionally, it displays the moving averages for each generation source, as well as a wide variety of summary statistics and analysis.

Until now, national electricity generation data was only available on a daily basis, as energy (kWh). This tracker focuses on capacity (kW) over time, which makes it possible to draw patterns and inferences about electricity generation in the country for planning and policy purposes. For example, it helps us see Carbon Intensity of the grid at a granular time-varying level, thus identifying time instances when the grid is the “greenest”, or the relative contribution of (and thus value of) different types of generators at different times.

Visit the Brookings India Electricity and Carbon Tracker here: https://carbontracker.in/

For instructions on how to use the Tracker, data sources, methodology, limitations, please see the FAQ section on the Tracker website