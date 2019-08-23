Launch: Brookings India Electricity & Carbon Tracker

Brookings India is launching the Electricity and Carbon Tracker, a first-of-its-kind near real-time tracker of electricity generation by type of source as well as electricity carbon emissions at an all-India level.

With the rise of Renewable Energy in India, real-time grid balancing is a key challenge for operators and planners. The use of such granular data will be useful for planners, regulators, and researchers going beyond measuring generation on a daily basis.

This tracker combines high-resolution real-time data with historical data to offer a range of visualisation and analytics tools for users. Accompanying the launch is a Discussion Paper highlighting selected key findings.

This launch event will also feature a panel discussion on issues of grid supply and demand, balancing, and data.



Speakers:

Panel: Balancing India’s Grid – Now and the future

Ghanshyam Prasad, Chief Engineer (OM, R&R), Ministry of Power Vijay Menghani, Chief Engineer (RE Monitoring and Grid Integration), Central Electricity Authority Thomas Spencer, Fellow, The Energy Resource Institute (TERI) Rahul Tongia (moderator), Fellow, Brookings India

Carbon Tracker Launch and Findings

M. Tabish Parray, Research Assistant, Brookings India Utkarsh Dalal, Data Scientist, Brookings India Rahul Tongia, Fellow, Brookings India

In addition to the launch of the Tracker, we will be releasing to the public a report on India’s supply capabilities, by M. Tabish Parray and Dr. Rahul Tongia, “Understanding India’s power capacity: Surplus or not, and for how long?” This event will be live streamed.