The anatomy of illiberal states

This Brookings report examines the emergence and diffusion of the illiberal toolkit from Turkey to Central Europe. It assesses how illiberal political actors have eroded checks and balances in several countries within the European Union and NATO and proposes concrete policy options for responding to democratic decline. The report is the culmination of a year-long project that included workshops in Washington and Prague.

executive summary

After decades of expansion, democracy—its consolidation, promotion, and global appeal—is entering a period of retrenchment. Liberal principles—political ideas that espouse the importance of individual liberties, minority rights, and the separation of power across levers of government—and democratic institutions—processes that translate popular will into public policy through legitimate elections—are being pulled apart.

The emergence of illiberal states within the European Union and NATO presents a challenge to Western collective action in an era of great power competition. This report analyzes the illiberal toolkit—a set of tools, tactics, and practices used by forces in power to roll back checks and balances. In particular, illiberal leaders and political parties are threatening democracy by targeting judicial oversight, pluralistic and fair political systems, independent media, and open civil society.