Essays on a 21st century multilateralism that works for all

Edited by Brahima S. Coulibaly and Kemal Derviş, this collection of essays builds upon a 2021 global “experts” survey on multilateralism. While not an exhaustive list, the topics addressed here comprise some of the most pressing issues for international cooperation in the years ahead, as identified by both the survey respondents and the essay authors. The editors' overview follows here.
Brahima Sangafowa Coulibaly
Vice President and Director - Global Economy and Development
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Kemal Derviş
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Homi Kharas
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Center for Sustainable Development
John McArthur
Director - Center for Sustainable Development
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Amrita Narlikar
President - German Institute for Global and Area Studies
José Antonio Ocampo
Chair - U.N. Committee for Development Policy
Professor and Director, Economic and Political Development Concentration, School for International and Public Affairs - Columbia University
Eswar Prasad
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Elizabeth Sidiropoulos
Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder - South African Institute of International Affairs
Dennis J. Snower
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Founder and President - Global Solutions Initiative
Vera Songwe
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Africa Growth Initiative
Under Secretary-General and Executive Secretary - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa
Nathalie Tocci
Director - Istituto Affari Internazionali
Honorary Professor - University of Tübingen
Visiting Professor - Harvard Kennedy School
Overview
By Brahima S. Coulibaly and Kemal Derviş
Introduction
There is no general agreement on what shape the “world order” will take in the years and decades ahead. What is certain, however, is that humanity will have to deal with huge and in many ways unprecedented transformations and challenges, such as the digitalization of economies and societies, climate change and mitigation, pandemic preparedness, extreme income and wealth concentration,1 and new types of “weapons” associated with dual-use technologies.
There are great opportunities for improved well-being associated with many of these challenges. Digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) could result in tremendous increases in productivity, and the green transformation necessitated by climate change could constitute the greatest economic, social, and business opportunity since the industrial revolution.2 However, failure to adequately address some of these challenges, notably climate change, could lead to immense economic and social damage; it could add to the existing pressures caused by mass migration resulting from the imbalance between geographic concentrations of populations and economic opportunities. Furthermore, digitalization could exacerbate inequalities and lead to mass surveillance of societies led by autocrats. In turn, some of the “weapons” that may be developed with new technologies could lead to a scale of destruction of the planet tantamount to nuclear weapons. The U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres starts his new agenda-setting report by stating “humanity faces a stark and urgent choice: a breakdown or a breakthrough.”3 Multilateral cooperation is therefore needed more than ever to both fully realize the potential benefits of these shifting trends and minimize the dangers that accompany them.
The Global Economy and Development Program at the Brookings Institution conducted a global “experts” survey on multilateralism in the Spring of 2021 as part of a project on the future of global governance.4 The topics addressed in this compilation of essays do not attempt to cover all challenges faced by multilateralism, but they reflect issues considered most important by the survey respondents, as well as the authors of these essays. Together, they address some of the most pressing questions and needs for international cooperation in the years ahead.
Read the rest of the overview in the full report
Report Produced by Global Economy and Development
Footnotes
- Between 1995 and 2021 the top 1 percent of the global population captured 38 percent of the increase in wealth. See “World Inequality Report 2022.” https://wir2022.wid.world/www-site/uploads/2021/12/Summary_WorldInequalityReport2022_English.pdf.
- Nicholas Stern. “G7 leadership for sustainable, resilient, and inclusive economic recovery and growth.” https://www.lse.ac.uk/granthaminstitute/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/G7_leadership_for_sustainable_resilient_and_inclusive_economic_recovery_and_growth_full_report.pdf.
- United Nations. “Summary of Our Common Agenda Report.” https://www.un.org/en/content/common-agenda-report/summary.shtml.
- Dervis and Strauss, 2021. Responses contained in this survey.