A growth strategy for the Israeli economy

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Annual economic growth in Israel of 3.5% over the past decade has largely been the result of an increase in employment rates, while the growth rate in productivity has been very low. The rates of employment cannot continue to grow at this rate in the future due to the expected saturation in employment rates among the non-ultra-Orthodox Jewish population. Even the achievement of optimistic employment goals among sectors with currently low participation rates will not prevent a drop in GDP growth to a historically low level of only 2.3% per year. Israel’s GDP per capita is not catching up to that of comparable OECD countries and the gap has remained unchanged for more than 40 years. Without reforms to increase the productivity growth rate, Israel’s relative GDP per capita is expected to deteriorate.

Z Zvi Eckstein Dean - Tiomkin School of Economics at Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya Head - Aaron Institute for Economic Policy A Avihai Lifschitz Senior Researcher - Aaron Institute for Economic Policy at Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya Lecturer - Tiomkin School of Economics at Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya S Sarit Menahem-Carmi Senior Researcher - Aaron Institute for Economic Policy at Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya

This paper presents a macroeconomic analysis of the sources of the productivity gap — in terms of output per-hour of work — between Israel and a group of seven comparable OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) economies. The analysis points to three main policy related factors that potentially explain the existing gap: (1) low levels of public investment and capital stock, in particular in transportation infrastructure and information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure; (2) shortage of human capital, primarily among individuals who do not obtain academic education; and (3) heavy regulatory and bureaucratic burden on the business sector.