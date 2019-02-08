Millions Learning focuses on how to scale quality education initiatives for all children and youth. Now in the second phase of the project, the Center for Universal Education (CUE) is implementing Real-time Scaling Labs in collaboration with local institutions and governments in a number of countries to generate more evidence and provide practical recommendations around the process of scaling in global education—encouraging a stronger link between research and practice.

PEER-TO-PEER ADAPTIVE LEARNING

Working with partner institutions around the world, CUE is co-creating a peer-to-peer, adaptive learning process to learn from, support, and document interventions focused on improving children’s learning as they scale in real-time. The ultimate goal is to support initiatives as they deepen and expand while simultaneously gaining deeper insight into how policymakers, civil society, and the private sector can most effectively work together to bring about large-scale transformation in the quality of children’s learning and their development.

Real-time Scaling Lab Iterative Learning Cycle

14 CORE INGREDIENTS that contribute TO Scaling quality EDUCATION

In the first phase of the project (2014-2016), CUE undertook research to discover how policies and programs that have improved learning in low- and middle-income countries have gone to scale, and what the public and private sectors and civil society can do to more effectively scale up quality learning in their own communities. Drawing upon literature and case studies from around the world, the report, Millions Learning: Scaling up quality education in developing countries, identifies 14 core ingredients that, in different combinations depending on the context, contribute to scaling effective practices and approaches that improve learning.

Continual testing and refinement

The Real-time Scaling Labs will be an opportunity to test and refine the Millions Learning scaling framework and 14 core ingredients and to learn more about the scaling process in real time. CUE will draw lessons from these labs to provide feedback directly on the education initiatives, as well as contribute to a more robust, actionable evidence base on scaling globally, taking into account the technical and political considerations needed to expand the impact of quality education.