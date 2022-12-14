As powerful democratic states around the world face increasing strain from an interconnected set of domestic challenges — political, economic, and cultural — as well as uncertainty about American strategy and the implications of emerging technologies, Asia represents a critical frontier for democracy and a major focal point for America’s leadership in the 21st century. As part of the Democracy in Asia initiative, an array of Asia experts from the U.S. and the region produced policy briefs on specific country contexts, with tailored recommendations for managing four of the most acute challenges to democratic governance in the region: corruption, disinformation, inequality, and public health. Many of the stresses on democratic governance in Asia are localized and organic to the countries in question. Similarly, the policy prescriptions advanced through this project are derived from the experiences of democratic governments in Asia.