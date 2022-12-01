Democracy in Asia: Addressing challenges to democratic governance
The Democracy in Asia project was launched by the Brookings Foreign Policy program in 2020 to explore the state of democracy in the Indo-Pacific region — a critical frontier for democratic governance — and examine the role and influence of democracy in the Asian context. The first phase of the project (2020-2021) resulted in a collection of geographically and thematically-focused policy briefs examining the health of democratic governance in Asia and identified several common challenges impacting the successes and health of democracy. In the second phase of the project (2021-2022), Brookings scholars and outside experts focused on four of these challenges: corruption, disinformation, inequality, and public health. Their research and analysis have been compiled into a single volume, a compelling policy toolkit, that highlights both the significant progress and remaining work to be done in shoring up democratic performance in Asia.
On December 14, the Brookings Foreign Policy program will host an event to discuss the findings of this compiled volume. After opening remarks by Brookings Vice President Suzanne Maloney, the event will feature two panels. The first panel will give a broad overview of the four key challenges. The second panel will take a closer look at some of the challenges in specific countries in the region.
Agenda
Introduction
Panel 1: Overview of key challenges
Thomas Pepinsky
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Nuurrianti Jalli
Assistant Professor of Communication Studies - Northern State University
Andrew Yeo
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies
Syaru Shirley Lin
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Ryan Hass
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
The Michael H. Armacost Chair
Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies
Nonresident Fellow, Paul Tsai China Center, Yale Law School
Panel 2: Challenges and recommendations
Byunghwan Son
Associate Professor - George Mason University
Meredith Weiss
Associate Professor and Director of International Programs - Rockefeller College of Public Affairs & Policy
Patricia M. Kim
David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
More Information
