Why did Democrats choose Milwaukee for 2020 DNC convention?

Senior Fellow William Frey uses U.S. demographics and voting records to explain why the Democratic Party chose Milwaukee as the site of the 2020 DNC convention over other contenders like Miami and Houston, and discusses the potential impacts this decision may have on minority voters and candidates.

In selecting Milwaukee for their 2020 convention, Democrats embrace their demographic past

