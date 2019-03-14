 Skip to main content
Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean calls the first session of the 2008 Democratic National Convention to order in Denver, Colorado August 25, 2008. U.S. Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) is expected to accept the Democratic presidential nomination at the convention on August 28. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES) US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN 2008 (USA) - GF2E48P1N2B01
Why did Democrats choose Milwaukee for 2020 DNC convention?

Senior Fellow William Frey uses U.S. demographics and voting records to explain why the Democratic Party chose Milwaukee as the site of the 2020 DNC convention over other contenders like Miami and Houston, and discusses the potential impacts this decision may have on minority voters and candidates.

In selecting Milwaukee for their 2020 convention, Democrats embrace their demographic past

How do conventions actually work?

Re-inserting peer review in the American presidential nomination process

 

