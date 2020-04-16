Why are Black Americans more likely to die from COVID-19?

“When you live in a society that is not colorblind, you can’t have colorblind policies. Instead what we need are health equity policies.” In this episode of The Current, Brookings Rubenstein Fellow Rashawn Ray attributes the huge racial gap in coronavirus death rates to both the over-representation of Black workers in essential jobs, like transit, grocery, cleaning, health care, and the structural inequities that have long affected Black neighborhoods. He argues that in response, local and federal leaders need policies that will empower the disenfranchised people and places being hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related material:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.