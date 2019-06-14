What’s on the agenda for Italian Deputy PM Salvini’s US visit?

Ahead of the U.S. visit of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, Visiting Fellow Giovanna de Maio explains the nationalist priorities Salvini and the Trump administration have in common, uncertainties within Italy’s coalition government, and what recent EU election wins mean for the likelihood of Salvini making a run for prime minister.

