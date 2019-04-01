What’s next for Brexit

Amanda Sloat, the Robert Bosch Senior Fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe, joins host David Dollar to give an update on Brexit. She explains why Brexit did not occur as originally expected on March 29; what the process for UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Parliament, and the EU looks like going forward; and important issues such as the Irish border, the UK’s potential for pursuing an independent trade policy, the “Norway model,” implications of a “no-deal” Brexit, and the possibility of a second referendum.

