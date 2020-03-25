What’s in the Senate’s $2 trillion economic package?

After days of intense negotiations, the Senate’s expansive coronavirus relief bill “needs to get both the health response right and the economic response right for the economy to do well,” says Jay Shambaugh, director of the Hamilton Project at Brookings. Shambaugh explains the different assistance programs for individuals and businesses, how the bill creatively boosts unemployment insurance, and what policymakers’ next move should be to continue protecting workers and the economy.

