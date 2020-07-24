What’s in Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan?

The size and scope of Joe Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan is “unprecedented historically,” Brookings Associate Fellow Joe Kane argues.

While the full details, including funding, of many of the proposals are still forthcoming, Kane lays out the expansive range of priorities in the plan, from physical and digital infrastructure, agriculture and land conservation, worker training and unionization, to labor equity, environmental justice, and coordination of efforts across national, state, and local partners.

