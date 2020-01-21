What’s driving populism’s rise on both sides of the Atlantic?

Not long after the yellow vest movement called attention to the resurgence of populism, strikes and demonstrations over pension reforms have disrupted France. Across Europe, long-popular social democratic parties are losing power in the face of economic discontent, distrust of institutions, and anxiety about globalization. Similar sentiments have shaken up politics in the United States.

In this episode of Dollar & Sense, David Dollar is joined by Célia Belin, a visiting fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings. They look at the factors driving the rise of populism across the EU, the U.K., and the U.S. and discuss what it could mean for trade and globalization.

