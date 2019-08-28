 Skip to main content
Series: The Current Podcast
An anti-Brexit protestor holds a flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls - RC1FF3EA95D0
Podcast

What does suspension of UK’s Parliament mean for Brexit?

Following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to suspend Parliament, Amanda Sloat explains the extraordinary nature of this usually standard procedure, whether the opposition in Parliament might trigger new elections with a no-confidence vote, and whether this is all a political gambit to strengthen the Conservative Party’s hand in the run-up to the October 31 Brexit deadline.

