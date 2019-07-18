What does a new UN report reveal about global hunger and obesity?

A new report from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization shows that the number of undernourished people in the world has been on the rise since 2015, with more than 2 billion lacking regular access to nutritious and sufficient food. Brookings Senior Fellow John McArthur examines the trends of rising hunger and obesity and recommends using all the sustainable development goals as a North Star to design policies to meet these twin challenges. McArthur also explores how global momentum toward the sustainable development goals has progressed at the local level even while official intergovernmental cooperation stalls.

