Series: The Current Podcast
An aerial view shows smoke rising over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, in this August 24, 2019 picture taken with a drone. Picture taken August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC180A432CE0
Podcast

What do the Amazon fires mean for Brazil’s economic future?

Under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation of the Amazon region has risen, and consequently so have the number of fires. Nonresident Senior Fellow Otaviano Canuto addresses the need for sustainable economic development across the Amazon region, how the fires could affect Brazil’s future participation in the global economy, and whether public and political support for Bolsonaro’s policies will reach a breaking point.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

