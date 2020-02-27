What did Trump’s India trip accomplish?

U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit to India was overshadowed by sectarian riots in Delhi, but his meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped reinforce areas of security cooperation between the world’s two largest democracies. In this episode, Senior Fellow Tanvi Madan talks about where trade negotiations stand between the two countries, how concerns about China shape the U.S.-India relationship, and what fueled the outbreak of violence between Hindus and Muslims.

