What coronavirus teaches us about addressing climate change

On this episode, Andrea Risotto, the associate vice president of communications at Brookings, interviews William Burke-White and Todd Stern about the connection between the global coronavirus pandemic and the international response to climate change. Burke-White is the Richard Perry Professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a visiting fellow in foreign policy at Brookings. Stern is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and is part of the Cross-Brookings Initiative on Energy and Climate. He served from January 2009 until April 2016 as the special envoy for climate change at the Department of State.

Also on this episode, a presidential election is still coming in the fall, and a variety of policy issues remain at the forefront. Earlier this year we asked students to send us questions about issues in the campaign, and have been including them here as part of the Policy 2020 initiative at Brookings. In this episode, Senior Fellow Michael Hansen, director of the Brown Center on Education Policy, answers a student’s question about paying for higher education and dealing with student loan debt.

