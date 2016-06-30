Dr. Michael Hansen is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the director of the Brown Center on Education Policy. A labor economist by training, he has conducted original research on the teacher quality, value-added measurement, teacher evaluation, and teacher responses to incentives and accountability using state longitudinal data systems. Other areas of research include school turnaround and STEM learning.

Findings from Dr. Hansen’s research have received media coverage from prominent outlets including the Washington Post, the Atlantic, the Wall Street Journal, Politico, and Education Week. His work has also been published in peer-reviewed research journals including American Economic Review, Education Finance and Policy, Economica, Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis, American Educational Research Journal, among others. Dr. Hansen has worked as principal investigator or co-PI on a range of contracts and grants with a variety of funders, including the Institute of Education Sciences, the National Science Foundation, the Knight Foundation, and Teach For America. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Washington.