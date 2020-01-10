 Skip to main content
Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast
FILE PHOTO: Balloons decorate an event for community activists and local government leaders to mark the one-year-out launch of the 2020 Census efforts in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
Podcast

What America’s slow-growing population means for immigration, the Electoral College, and more

and

William Frey, a senior fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings and one of the nation’s leading experts on U.S. population demographics, talks about his new analysis of Census Bureau data on America’s population dynamics and their meaning for immigration, the Electoral College in future presidential elections, and the nation’s future generally.

Also on the show, Senior Fellow Molly Reynolds discusses what’s happening in Congress, including impeachment, the trade deal, and U.S. conflict with Iran.

See also:

The 2010s may have seen the slowest population growth in U.S. history

