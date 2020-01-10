What America’s slow-growing population means for immigration, the Electoral College, and more

William Frey, a senior fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings and one of the nation’s leading experts on U.S. population demographics, talks about his new analysis of Census Bureau data on America’s population dynamics and their meaning for immigration, the Electoral College in future presidential elections, and the nation’s future generally.

Also on the show, Senior Fellow Molly Reynolds discusses what’s happening in Congress, including impeachment, the trade deal, and U.S. conflict with Iran.

See also:

The 2010s may have seen the slowest population growth in U.S. history

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.