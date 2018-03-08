The women working to improve girls’ education

When it comes to global development goals, the evidence shows that nothing else has so wide-ranging a breadth of impact as educating girls. For International Women’s Day, we’re showcasing the work of the Echidna Global Scholars – leaders from NGOs and academia who work to improve learning opportunities and outcomes for girls in the developing world. In this episode, Dasmine Kennedy, Armene Modi, Maria Cristina Osorio, and Damaris Parsitau talk about empowering some of the most marginalized girls in Jamaica, India, Mexico, and Kenya, and engaging their communities to invest in girls for wider social and systemic change.
Show notes:
-
- Supporting the education of teen mothers in Jamaica
- Jamaica’s policy for the school reintegration of school-age mothers
- Empowering adolescent girls: Promising approaches at key tipping points in their lives
- Giving girls wings to fly: Tools to empower adolescent girls in rural communities in India
- Understanding girls’ education in indigenous Maya communities in the Yucatán Peninsula
- Fostering resilience in indigenous Maya girls: The power of education
- Engaging the custodians of tradition and culture: Leveraging the role of multiple actors in Maasai girls’ education
- How young men can change the gender and social norms of the Maasai people to support girls’ education
- Life skills education is more than teaching skills
- Echidna Global Scholars
Direct download of this episode (mp3)
Some of the transition music heard in this episode was composed by Steven Lee and Gastón Reboredo III.
With thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Brennan Hoban, and Fred Dews for additional support.
Subscribe to Intersections here or on Apple Podcasts, send feedback email to intersections@brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.
Intersections is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.