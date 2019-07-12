The US in Southeast Asia, and the China challenge

Jonathan Stromseth, a senior fellow and Lee Kuan Yew Chair in Southeast Asian Studies at Brookings, interviews Brookings President John R. Allen about the strategic significance of Southeast Asia, U.S. relations with countries in the region, and the China challenge. President Allen, who recently returned from an extended trip to East Asia in which Stromseth also participated, reflects on his trip and considers the possible implications of his discussions and observations for U.S. Asia policy.

Also on the program, what’s happening in Congress, with Senior Fellow Molly Reynolds examines divisions in the House Democratic caucus and why inter-party polarization is the more serious issue in Congress.

