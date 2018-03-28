The U.S., China, and India balancing act in the Indo-Pacific

In this episode, Tanvi Madan, fellow and director of the India Project, guest-hosted a conversation between Distinguished Fellow Shivshankar Menon and Nonresident Fellow Joshua White on how China’s deepening economic investments across South and Southeast Asia and India’s own expanding presence are affecting the regional balance of economic and political cooperation and competition.
Menon, former Indian ambassador to China, and White, former senior advisor on South Asia in the Obama administration, present viewpoints from New Delhi and Washington on local sovereignty and what it means to have a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”
