The Saudi Aramco IPO and the future of global oil markets

Last month, Saudi Arabia sold about 1.5% of Saudi Aramco, a government-owned oil company, in an initial public offering (IPO). Shares have been sold on the Tadawul, Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, and while the IPO has valued Aramco at $1.7 trillion, its performance was disappointing overall.

To discuss the Aramco IPO and other developments in the global oil market, David Dollar is joined by Samantha Gross, a fellow in the Foreign Policy program at Brookings and Energy Security and Climate Initiative. Their conversation covers Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy, long-term trends in oil production and demand, and how the recent killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani could affect markets.

