Larry Summers on progressive tax reform

On this episode: the Iowa caucuses, tax reform, and meet a scholar who studies global poverty reduction.

First, a Brookings expert answers a student’s question about why the Iowa caucuses are so important. This is part of the Policy 2020 Initiative at Brookings. If you have a question for an expert, send a audio file to bcp@brookings.edu

Second, Hamilton Project Director Jay Shambaugh interviews former treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, now a professor at Harvard University, about reforming the tax code to raise more revenue in a progressive manner.

And finally, meet Matt Collin, one of the new class of David M. Rubenstein Fellows at Brookings. Learn how he came to be a scholar, what he’s focused on now, and his book recommendation.

Related Content:

Tackling the Tax Code: Efficient and Equitable Ways to Raise Revenue

Tackling the tax code event

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.