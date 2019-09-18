Is Netanyahu out as Israel’s prime minister?

With Israel’s elections deadlocked between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and the centrist Blue and White party, headed by Benny Gantz, Natan Sachs explains what’s at stake for Netanyahu personally, and the ramifications for Israeli politics, democracy, and U.S. relations.

