Series: The Current Podcast
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opens the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Gali Tibbon/Pool - RC1C73A8EBF0
Podcast

Is Netanyahu out as Israel’s prime minister?

With Israel’s elections deadlocked between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and the centrist Blue and White party, headed by Benny Gantz, Natan Sachs explains what’s at stake for Netanyahu personally, and the ramifications for Israeli politics, democracy, and U.S. relations.

