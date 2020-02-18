How will the UK use financial sanctions in a post-Brexit world?

In this episode of Dollar & Sense, David Dollar is joined by Tom Keatinge to discuss the ramifications Brexit will have on the United Kingdom’s use of financial sanctions and regulation of financial crime.

Keatinge, the director of the Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), explains how London currently cooperates with other major financial sectors around the world – like France, New York, and Hong Kong – in financial regulations and creating sanctions regimes, and how that relationship may change during the Brexit transition period between now and December 31, 2020.

