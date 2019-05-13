What role do sanctions play in US foreign policy?

Elizabeth Rosenberg, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, joins David Dollar to discuss the role financial and economic sanctions play in U.S. foreign policy. Their conversation outlines how sanctions have been imposed against Iran and North Korea, why the U.S. is uniquely positioned to use sanctions as an instrument, the strength of the dollar, and concerns with sanctions being overused as a means for reaching diplomatic ends.

