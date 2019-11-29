How universities can help tackle global challenges

The world faces a range of challenges, including increasing numbers of refugees, income inequality, loss of fertile land leading to rising hunger, and climate change. Governments and global institutions are addressing these problems using a variety of tools. On this episode, Maysa Jalbout explains the role that universities can play in addressing these challenges.

Jalbout is a nonresident fellow in Global Economy and Development at Brookings, and is a visiting scholar and special adviser on the UN Sustainable Development Goals at both Arizona State University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

See also: University Impact Rankings

