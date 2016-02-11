 Skip to main content
Maysa Jalbout

Maysa Jalbout

Nonresident Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Center for Universal Education

Maysa Jalbout is a recognized leader in international development and philanthropy. She is deeply committed to supporting the most vulnerable people in the world through her expertise in education, jobs, and technology. A true industry veteran, Jalbout has 25 years of experience in building effective organizations, initiatives, and innovative partnerships in Canada, the Middle East, and developing nations.

She was the founding CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, a landmark philanthropic initiative based in Dubai with a budget of $1 billion. Within four years, Maysa built the foundation into one of the most respected institutions in the region and abroad, having established partnerships and multiple programs, reaching over 30,000 youth from 18 countries through high-quality, tech-enabled education programs.

Forbes recognized Maysa as one of the 100 most powerful businesswomen in the Arab world in 2016-2018. Her alma mater, McMaster University, recognized her as a “Distinguished Alumni for the Arts” in 2018.

She has held senior roles, including as founding CEO of the Queen Rania Foundation and trusted adviser to global leaders, philanthropists, companies, and aid agencies investing in the developing world.

Jalbout has served on the boards of well-recognized non-profit organizations. She is currently a member of the boards of governors of the International Baccalaureate Organization and Generation by McKinsey. She is also a champion of women social entrepreneurs.

Jalbout credits her early career years in Canada—working on global education, development, and youth employment—with preparing her for the challenging issues and organizations she manages today. She also served at Global Affairs Canada and Employment and Social Development Canada.

In her capacity as nonresident fellow at the Brookings Institution, Jalbout’s extensive regional and international experience has allowed her to produce visible research and thought leadership strategies in several fields of education.

As a former refugee, Jalbout is passionate about supporting refugees. She has authored a series of reports on refugee education, developed national strategies endorsed by global leaders, and designed high-impact initiatives funded by philanthropists.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Communications Team, Brookings Global Economy and Development
202.238.3552 — Global Economy and Development program
Topics
Education in Developing Nations
Global Development
Social Issues
Technology & Innovation
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Centers
Center for Universal Education
Experience
Past Positions
CEO, Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education
CEO, Queen Rania Foundation, Jordan
Vice-Chair, Jordan River Foundation, Jordan
Director of Research and Strategy, Office of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah
Assistant Director, Social Development Policies and Senior Advisor, Education Group, Canadian International Development Agency, Canada
Senior Analyst, Social Policy Directorate, Human Resources Development Canada
Vice-President of Programs, AIESEC Canada National Committee
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, McMaster University
Master's in Education, Athabasca University

