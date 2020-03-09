How might COVID-19 affect the global economy?

As COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, Warwick J. McKibbin joined us from his home in Australia to discuss how the novel coronavirus may disrupt the global economy. McKibbin, a nonresident senior fellow at Brookings, authored a recent report outlining seven different scenarios of how COVID-19 might evolve and the implications each scenario would have on macroeconomic outcomes and financial markets.

As part of their conversation, McKibbin and Dollar also discuss how this epidemic compares to SARS and why it will make fulfilling the recent trade deal between China and the United States difficult.

A transcript of their discussion is available here.

