mckibbinw_full_protrait

Warwick J. McKibbin

Nonresident Senior Fellow - Economic Studies

Co-Director - Climate and Energy Economics Project

Professor Warwick J. McKibbin has a Vice Chancellor’s Chair in Public Policy and is Director of the Centre for Applied Macroeconomic Analysis (CAMA) in the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University (ANU). He is also an ANU Public Policy Fellow; a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Social Sciences; a Distinguished Fellow of the Asia and Pacific Policy Society; a Non-resident Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington D.C in both the Economic Studies and Global Economy and Development Programs. At Brookings he is also co-Director of the Climate and Energy Economics Project and a scholar in the Centre on Social Dynamics and Policy and a scholar in the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy.

He was awarded the Order of Australia in 2016 “For Distinguished Service to Education as an Economist, Particularly in the Area of Global Climate Policy, and to Financial Institutions and International Organisations” and the Centenary medal in 2003 “For Service to Australian Society through Economic Policy and Tertiary Education.”

Professor McKibbin graduated with First Class Honours in both Economics and Econometrics from University of New South Wales in 1980 and was awarded the University Medal. He also has a Masters and PhD from Harvard University in 1986. His internationally renowned for his contributions to global economic modeling and the theory of monetary policy and has published more than 200 peer reviewed academic papers and 5 books as well as being a regular commentator in the popular press. He served on the Board of the Reserve Bank of Australia from 2002 to 2011 and worked at the Reserve Bank from 1975 to 1991.

He is currently on the Advisory Investment Committee of Whitehelm Capital and the Investment Process Committee of JCP Investment Partners Ltd. He is also an advisor with Dennis Family and is on the board of McKibbin Software Group Pty Ltd. He regularly advises international institutions, central banks, governments and corporations across a range of developed and emerging economies.

Experience
Current Positions
Professor of International Economics Centre for Applied Macroeconomic Analysis, Crawford School of Public Policy, The Australian National University
Executive, McKibbin Software Group USA/Australia
Past Positions
Senior Fellow, Visiting Fellow, Research Associate, Brookings
Foundation Director, Research School of Economics, Australian National University
Foundation Director, Centre for Applied Macroeconomic Analysis, Australian National University
Board Member, Reserve Bank of Australia (2001-2011)
Adjunct Professor, Johns Hopkins University
Visiting Scholar, Congressional Budget Office
Visiting Scholar, Japanese Ministry of Finance
Education
Ph.D. (1986), A.M. (1984), Harvard University
B.Comm., University of New South Wales (1978)

