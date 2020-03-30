How is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting global energy markets?

The global economic slowdown due to coronavirus restrictions has caused demand for oil and gas to plummet, while OPEC and Russia’s refusal to slow production has vastly over-increased supply, causing an unprecedented plunge in the price of oil. Brookings Fellow Samantha Gross explains what this turmoil means for U.S. oil producers and workers as well as longer-term efforts to fight climate change.

