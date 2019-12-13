Burma at a crossroads

Senior Fellow Jonathan Stromseth, the Lee Kuan Yew Chair in Southeast Asian Studies at Brookings, interviews Thant Myint-U, a Burmese historian, writer, and former government adviser. Thant is the author of the new book, The Hidden History of Burma: Race, Capitalism, and the Crisis of Democracy in the 21st Century. Also on this episode, Senior Fellow David Wessel talks about the most significant economic developments of the last decade, including interest rates, life expectancy, inequality, and health care.

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.