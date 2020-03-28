Brookings experts on the $2 trillion coronavirus response package

The U.S. Congress has passed a $2 trillion economic support package in response to coronavirus. To analyze what’s in the measure, a group of scholars from the Economic Studies program at Brookings linked up in a conference call. This episode is a replay of that conversation, which was moderated by Senior Fellow David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary policy.

Featured on the episode:

Jay Shambaugh, senior fellow and director of the Hamilton Project at Brookings

Ryan Nunn, policy director of the Hamilton project and a fellow in Economic Studies

Nellie Liang, the Miriam K. Carliner Senior Fellow in Economic Studies and who is affiliated with the Hutchins Center

Joshua Gotbaum, a guest scholar in Economic Studies and served as director of the U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. and as Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Economic Policy

Louise Sheiner, the Robert S. Kerr Senior Fellow in Economic Studies and policy director of the Hutchins Center.

