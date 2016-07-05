 Skip to main content
nunnryanphoto

Ryan Nunn

Policy Director - The Hamilton Project

Fellow - Economic Studies

Ryan Nunn is a fellow in Economics Studies at the Brookings Institution and policy director for The Hamilton Project. He was previously an economist in the Office of Economic Policy at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. At both The Hamilton Project and the Department of the Treasury, he has conducted work on a variety of topics including occupational licensing and non-compete policy. Nunn’s research interests include labor economics and public finance, with a particular focus on labor market institutions. Nunn also teaches program evaluation at the University of Maryland and is a member of the panel of experts for an occupational licensing initiative of the National Conference of State Legislatures, National Governor’s Association, and The Council of State Governments. He received his doctorate in Public Policy and Economics from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

The Hamilton Project

