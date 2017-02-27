Nellie Liang is the Miriam K. Carliner Senior Fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution. She also is a Visiting Scholar at the International Monetary Fund, Lecturer at the Yale School of Management, and is a member of the Congressional Budget Office’s Panel of Economic Advisors. Prior to joining Brookings in February 2017, she was the founding director of the Division of Financial Stability at the Federal Reserve Board. Ms. Liang’s research specialties in recent years include financial stability, credit markets, and the intersection of financial and monetary policy. She speaks frequently at research and industry conferences, and has published papers in top-tier journals, including the Journal of Finance, Journal of Financial Economics, Journal of Public Economics, and the International Journal of Central Banking. She holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Maryland, and a B.A. in economics from the University of Notre Dame.