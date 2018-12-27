Best of the Brookings Cafeteria podcast in 2018

To celebrate the closing of the year, today’s show features our favorite clips from past 12 months. We hope you enjoy it and perhaps take the opportunity to download full episodes that interest you, share the show with friends, and rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Links from the show: Ted Gayer, The top economic issues in 2018 Madiha Afzal, Overcoming extremism in Pakistan Bill Frey, The millennial generation is a bridge to America’s diverse future John Hudak, Fixing America’s broken marijuana policies Dany Bahar, Is anyone addressing Venezuela’s refugee crises? Camille Busette, Giving minority men a chance to succeed Darrell West, How artificial intelligence will change the future of work Isabel Sawhill, Forgotten Americans in the 2018 midterm elections Marvin Kalb, Trump’s war on the press Amy Liu, A big election year for states in the 2018 midterms Robert Kagan and E.J. Dionne Jr., America’s role in protecting the global order Vanessa Williamson, Understanding When Black Lives Matters Protests Occur Alina Polyakova, Will Russia hack the 2018 midterms? Thanks to all of those who made 2018 another great year for the show:

