 Skip to main content
Search
Series: 5 on 45 Podcast
An aerial view of The Villages retirement community in Central Florida, June 27, 2015. The Villages has been the fastest growing metro area in the nation for two years running, more than doubling its population to 114,000 since 2010, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. REUTERS/Carlo AllegriPICTURE 2 OF 18 FOR WIDER IMAGE STORY "THE VILLAGES"SEARCH "CARLO VILLAGES" FOR ALL IMAGES - GF10000226080
Podcast

A federal judge ruled against the census citizenship question. What’s next?

Senior Fellow William H. Frey discusses a U.S. district judge’s ruling against Trump administration efforts to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census and the potential ramifications of the citizenship question if it is included.

Related content:

Ruling on citizenship question may save the 2020 census

The consequences of adding a citizenship question on the census

These are the groups most likely to stop participating in the US census

 

Listen to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Author

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings