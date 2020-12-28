 Skip to main content
Series: Middle East and North Africa COVID-19 Policy Response Project
Rabat, Morocco.- In the photos, it shows the streets of Rabat during the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. David Nabarro, special adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO) urged governments not to use quarantine as the main strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 and warned of the increase in poverty as a result of the restrictions . "At the World Health Organization we do not advocate quarantines as the main means of controlling this virus," Nabarro said.
Infographic: Cumulative deaths from COVID-19 in the Middle East and North Africa

Overall, the number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has remained low in both total and per capita terms relative to other regions. This may be driven, in part, by the youthful nature of the MENA’s populations and the relative strength of the healthcare systems in countries like the Gulf states. The visualization below tracks the number of deaths per million population for a sample of MENA countries. Initially, the highest number of deaths (per million population) was seen in Lebanon and Iraq. By June, however, deaths climbed in the Gulf states, which demonstrated some of the highest infection rates in the region at that point. Following the second wave of the virus in late summer, deaths increased significantly in Iraq, Jordan, Oman, and Tunisia. By autumn, fatalities within the Gulf states were among the lowest in the region.

Paul Dyer is a policy analyst with Brookings Doha Center, and Isaac Schaider and Andrew Letzkus are data analysts with the Brookings Doha Center.

