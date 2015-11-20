Zia Qureshi is a visiting fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution. He also advises and consults for several other organizations.

His research and commentary cover global economic issues and emerging market economies. He has published widely on these issues.

Prior to joining Brookings, Qureshi worked at the World Bank and the IMF for thirty-five years. During that period, he held leadership positions across a wide range of responsibilities. His last position at the World Bank was Director, Development Economics. He also served as Executive Secretary of the joint IMF-World Bank Development Committee, and represented the World Bank at major international forums, including the G-20. He led several World Bank and IMF flagship publications.

He holds a DPhil in Economics from Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar.