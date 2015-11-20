 Skip to main content
qureshiz

Zia Qureshi

Visiting Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Zia Qureshi is a visiting fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution. He also advises and consults for several other organizations.

His research and commentary cover global economic issues and emerging market economies. He has published widely on these issues.

Prior to joining Brookings, Qureshi worked at the World Bank and the IMF for thirty-five years. During that period, he held leadership positions across a wide range of responsibilities. His last position at the World Bank was Director, Development Economics. He also served as Executive Secretary of the joint IMF-World Bank Development Committee, and represented the World Bank at major international forums, including the G-20. He led several World Bank and IMF flagship publications.

He holds a DPhil in Economics from Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar.

Global Economy and Development
Additional Expertise Areas
Global economy
Emerging markets
Growth
Macroeconomics
Structural reforms
Development policy
Globalization and global governance
Experience
Current Position
Visiting Fellow, Global Economy and Development, Brookings
Past Positions
Director, Strategy and Operations, Office of Senior Vice President Development Economics and Chief Economist, World Bank (2011-2015)
Senior Adviser, Office of Senior Vice President Development Economics and Chief Economist, World Bank (2006-11)
Executive Secretary, Development Committee - Joint Ministerial Committee of IMF and World Bank (2005-6)
Senior Adviser, Office of Managing Director Operations, and Head of Global Monitoring Secretariat, World Bank (2003-5)
Sector Manager/Director, Economic Policy Department, and Chair of Economic Policy Sector Board (2000-2)
Lead Economist and Country Program Coordinator, Korea Department, World Bank (1998-2000)
Education
D.Phil in Economics, Oxford University, 1980
M.Phil in Economics, Oxford University, 1977
M.A. in Economics, Punjab University, 1975
B.A. (Honors) in Economics, Politics, & History, Punjab University, 1972
Rhodes Scholar

