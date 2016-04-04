Tamar Manuelyan Atinc is a development professional with over 30 years of experience in the analysis and implementation of development policies and programs. She is currently a non-resident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution where she has worked since 2013. During her long career at the World Bank, Ms. Manuelyan Atinc was Vice President for Human Development and served in three regions, including Europe and Central Asia, East Asia and the Pacific, and Africa working to advance country policy and programs to foster human development, reduce poverty and improve economic management. Her recent research has focused primarily on scaling up early childhood development, social impact bonds, and data and accountability for better education outcomes.

Ms Manuelyan Atinc is a member of the the Board of the Graduate Institute of International Relations and Development Studies in Geneva since October 2017, a member of the Board of ChildFund International, and a member of the Advisory Committee for the Queen Rania Foundation since October 2018. She started her career working in Geneva at the General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. A Turkish national, Ms. Manuelyan Atinc has undergraduate and graduate degrees from Harvard University and the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard.