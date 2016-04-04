 Skip to main content
Tamar Manuelyan Atinc

Nonresident Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Center for Universal Education

Tamar Manuelyan Atinc is a development professional with over 30 years of experience in the analysis and implementation of development policies and programs. She is currently a non-resident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution where she has worked since 2013. During her long career at the World Bank, Ms. Manuelyan Atinc was Vice President for Human Development and served in three regions, including Europe and Central Asia, East Asia and the Pacific, and Africa working to advance country policy and programs to foster human development, reduce poverty and improve economic management. Her recent research has focused primarily on scaling up early childhood development, social impact bonds, and data and accountability for better education outcomes.

Ms Manuelyan Atinc is a member of the the Board of the Graduate Institute of International Relations and Development Studies in Geneva since October 2017, a member of the Board of ChildFund International, and a member of the Advisory Committee for the Queen Rania Foundation since October 2018. She started her career working in Geneva at the General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. A Turkish national, Ms. Manuelyan Atinc has undergraduate and graduate degrees from Harvard University and the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Global Economy and Development program
Topics
Early Childhood Education
Education
Education in Developing Nations
Global Poverty
Income Inequality & Social Mobility
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Centers
Center for Universal Education
Additional Expertise Areas
Development economics
Poverty alleviation
Inequality
Labor Policy
Human Development
Transition Economies
Experience
Current Positions
Foundation Board Member, Graduate Institute of Geneva on International and Development Studies
Board Member, Childfund International
Advisory Committee Member, Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development
Past Positions
VP Human Development Network, World Bank, 6/2010-3/2013
Director, Human Development, Europe and Central Asia Region, World Bank, 11/2006-5/2010
Core Team Member, World Development Report on Equity and Development, 2004-05
Manager for Poverty Reduction, East Asian and the Pacific Region, World Bank, 1998-2005
Education
MPP (1981), Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University
BA (1979), Harvard University

