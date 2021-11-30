 Skip to main content
Julie McCarthy

Nonresident Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Center for Sustainable Development

Julie McCarthy has more than 18 years of nonprofit and philanthropic leadership experience in the areas of economic justice and good governance.

Most recently, she was the founding co-director of the Open Society Foundations’ (OSF) Economic Justice Program, a $100 million per annum global grantmaking and impact investment program focused on issues of fiscal justice, workers’ rights, and corporate power. In 2021, she led OSF’s $11 million global advocacy campaign on debt and financing economic recovery in low- and middle-income countries. Prior to this, she founded and led the Open Society Foundation’s Fiscal Governance Program. From 2011 to 2012, she served as the founding director of the Open Government Partnership (OGP), after having worked with the Obama White House and Brazilian government to develop and launch OGP as a senior adviser at the Transparency and Accountability Initiative.

In 2009, McCarthy was selected as a Franklin Fellow and peacebuilding adviser at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, where she helped scope and launch a $30 million peacebuilding program in Liberia. Prior to this, McCarthy directed the Open Society Foundations’ Revenue Watch Program and then co-founded the Natural Resource Governance Institute, serving as its deputy director until 2009. In 2004, she was the researcher/writer for the Open Society Foundations’ award-winning Iraq Revenue Watch Project. She is an Aspen/ADL Civil Society Fellow.

McCarthy holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a master’s from Yale University.

Contact
202-540-7753 — Global Economy and Development program
Topics
Development Financing
Global Economy
Global Governance & Politics
Global Inequality
International Affairs
Peacekeeping & Conflict Management
Transparency
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Centers
Center for Sustainable Development
Past Positions
Founding Co-Director, Economic Justice Program, Open Society Foundations (2019-2021)
Founding Director, Fiscal Governance Program, Open Society Foundations (2013-2018)
Founding Director, Open Government Partnership (2011-2012)
Senior Advisor, Transparency and Accountability Initiative (2011)
Peacebuilding Advisor and U.S. State Department Franklin Fellow, U.S. Mission to the United Nations (2010-2011)
Deputy Director and Co-Founder, Natural Resource Governance Institute (2006-2009)
Education
M.A. in International Relations, Yale University
B.A. in Philosophy, Cornell University
