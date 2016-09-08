Jon Valant is a Fellow in the Brown Center on Education Policy at the Brookings Institution. Jon studies K-12 education policy and politics, with a focus on urban schools and educational equity. Much of his research examines charter schools and school choice, including studies of how families choose schools for their children and how the design of school choice systems affects students and schools. His current work on these subjects focuses on New Orleans, where he is a Research Fellow at the Education Research Alliance for New Orleans. Jon also studies public opinion in education, the design of school performance reports, and test-based accountability, among other issues. His research has been featured in peer-reviewed academic journals and other outlets including PBS NewsHour and Politico. Jon holds a Ph.D. in Education and M.A. in Political Science from Stanford University, an M.P.P. from the Harvard Kennedy School, and a B.A. from the University of Michigan.