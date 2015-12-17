 Skip to main content
John Villasenor

Nonresident Senior Fellow - Governance Studies, Center for Technology Innovation

John Villasenor is a nonresident senior fellow in Governance Studies and the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings. He is also a professor of electrical engineeringpublic policy, law, and management at UCLA, as well as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Villasenor’s work considers the technology, policy, and legal issues arising from key technology trends including the growth of artificial intelligence, the increasing complexity and interdependence of today’s networks and systems, and continued advances in computing and communications.

He has written for the AtlanticBillboard, the Chronicle of Higher EducationFast CompanyForbes, the Huffington Post, the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, Scientific AmericanSlate, and the Washington Post, and for many academic journals. Prior to joining the faculty at UCLA, Villasenor was with the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where he developed methods of imaging the earth from space. He holds a B.S. from the University of Virginia, and an M.S. and Ph.D. from Stanford University.

202.797.6090 — GS
Business & Industry
Cybersecurity
Technology & Innovation
Telecommunications & Internet
Governance Studies
Center for Technology Innovation
Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies Initiative
Private Sector Global Health R&D Project
Information technology
communications
networks
integrated circuit design
technology aspects of intellectual property
Current Position
Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles
B.S., University of Virginia
M.S., Stanford University
Ph.D., Stanford University

