What’s next in the impeachment process?

In the weeks since Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, witnesses have testified in private and public hearings as lawmakers moved quickly to gather facts. After many bombshell revelations, the House Intelligence Committee released a report summarizing their findings. Following the House Judiciary Committee’s first hearing, Speaker Pelosi announced that lawmakers will now begin drafting articles of impeachment.

What can we expect in the articles of impeachment? How quickly will the House vote on the articles? What does a Senate trial look like after a House vote?

On December 17, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a forum discussing what has happened so far in the impeachment process and what is expected to follow. After the discussion, the speakers will take audience questions. This event will be broadcast live.