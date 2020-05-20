Webinar: What will it take to bridge gaps in federal privacy legislation?

Cambridge Analytica, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the California Consumer Privacy Act propelled federal privacy legislation to unprecedented momentum at the outset of the 116th Congress. Legislative proposals from both sides of the aisle, including Sen. Maria Cantwell’s (D-Wash.) Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act and Sen. Roger Wicker’s (R-Miss.) United States Consumer Data Privacy Act, showed promising development and consensus on many provisions. However, broad polarization on a few pivotal issues—pre-emption and private right of action—effectively stalled the privacy debate.

On June 3, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings will host a webinar on a forthcoming report titled “Bridging the gaps: A path forward to federal privacy legislation.” Panelists will discuss the state of privacy legislation and other issues explored in the report.

